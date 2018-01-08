Carrie Underwood Teases Empowering New Song After Facial Injury – Listen!

Carrie Underwood is invincible!
The "Church Bells" singer is teasing a brand new single – her first release since a November accident that left her with "gruesome" facial injuries.
A snippet of the anthemic song – called "The Champion" – debuted in an NFL commercial on Jan. 6 during a playoff game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Atlanta Falcons.
The preview shows off Carrie's powerhouse vocals and uplifting lyrics: "I am invincible, unbreakable, unstoppable, unshakable."
On Monday, the singer posted a teaser photo, featuring the word "invincible" in bold letters.
"#TheChampion coming January 12. #SBLII," she captioned the pic.
Carrie has been taking a break from the public eye after a bad spill on the stairs outside of her home last year left her with "40-50 stitches." In a blog post written this month, Carrie told fans that she was still recovering from facial injuries.
"I am determined to make 2018 amazing and I want to share things with you along the way," she wrote. "And when I am ready to get in front of a camera, I want you all to understand why I might look a bit different."
The 34-year-old posted her first selfie since the accident on Dec. 27, looking wintery in a blue and white scarf.
VIDEO: Carrie Underwood Gives Update On Her Accident
"The Champion" will be Carrie's first solo single since 2016. Her most recent studio album, "Storyteller," won Favorite Album – Country at the 2016 American Music Awards.
We can't wait for Carrie to make her big comeback!