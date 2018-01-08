Carrie Underwood Teases Empowering New Song After Facial Injury – Listen!

Carrie Underwood is invincible!

The "Church Bells" singer is teasing a brand new single – her first release since a November accident that left her with "gruesome" facial injuries.

A snippet of the anthemic song – called "The Champion" – debuted in an NFL commercial on Jan. 6 during a playoff game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Atlanta Falcons.

The preview shows off Carrie's powerhouse vocals and uplifting lyrics: "I am invincible, unbreakable, unstoppable, unshakable."