Carson Daly's Kids Bake Cookies & Make A Sign To Congratulate Hoda Kotb On 'Today' Gig

Carson Daly's kiddos are proud of Hoda Kotb!

The "Today" show contributor's children, Jackson, 8, Etta, 5, and London, 3, baked up some delectable cookies and signed a card to congratulate Hoda on her new position as co-host of the "Today" show. The note, which was scribbled in colorful crayons, read, "Congrats Hoda! Love the Daly: Carson, Siri, Jackson, Etta, Lolo."

Sadly, Carson forgot to bring the baked goods to work for Hoda! Instead, he shared a picture on Instagram of their baking skills and wrote alongside the snap, "@hodakotb here are the cookies & sign kids made for you that I forgot to bring into work because I suck. We love you! #SavannahHodaTODAY."