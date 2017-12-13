Carter Thicke's Tribute To Father Alan Thicke 1 Year After His Death

One year ago the world was shocked by the death of "Growing Pains" star Alan Thicke.

Carter, Alan's youngest son, took to Instagram to pay his respects to his father on the one-year anniversary of his passing.

"It's hard to believe it's been a year. Some days it feels like it was only yesterday and other days it feels like it's been years. Nothing can really describe the loss, but I feel you here every day in my life and I thank you for that. I miss my best friend and partner in crime. I love you Pops," he wrote.