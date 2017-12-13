Carter Thicke's Tribute To Father Alan Thicke 1 Year After His Death

One year ago the world was shocked by the death of "Growing Pains" star Alan Thicke.
Carter, Alan's youngest son, took to Instagram to pay his respects to his father on the one-year anniversary of his passing.
"It's hard to believe it's been a year. Some days it feels like it was only yesterday and other days it feels like it's been years. Nothing can really describe the loss, but I feel you here every day in my life and I thank you for that. I miss my best friend and partner in crime. I love you Pops," he wrote.
Alan passed away after suffering from an aortic tear while he was playing hockey with Carter in Burbank, Calif. After being transported to a hospital, he was pronounced dead.
Robin Thicke confirmed the news of his father's passing at the time, with an emotional note that he posted to Instagram.
"My Father passed away today. He was the best man I ever knew. The best friend I ever had. Let's all rejoice and celebrate the joy he brought to every room he was in. We love you Alan Thicke. Thank you for your love. Love, your grateful son," Robin wrote in December, 2016.
Alan is survived by his three sons -- Robin, Brennan and Carter, and his wife Tanya.
-- Kevin Zelman