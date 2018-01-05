Celebrities To Walk The 2018 Golden Globes Red Carpet Not March

Reps for Time’s Up and the HFPA tell Access there are no plans for an organized march at the 2018 Golden Globes, despite what a source told Access.

Celebrities are expected to wear black to this year's Globes to raise awareness and funds for the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund. For those who are not wearing black, people can wear a Time’s Up pin as a show of solidarity.

According to the Time's Up GoFundMe page, the campaign has raised more than $15 million for its legal defense fund to "provide subsidized legal support to women and men who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, or abuse in the workplace and while in pursuit of their careers."