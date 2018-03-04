Chanel Iman Marries New York Giants Wide Receiver Sterling Shepard

It's official!

Supermodel Chanel Iman and New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard are husband and wife!

The longtime couple exchanged vows and said "I do" on Saturday in Beverly Hills in front of family and friends. According to Brides magazine, the star-studded guest list included Chrissy Teigen, Gabrielle Union, Shanina Shaik, Odell Beckham Jr. and Joan Smalls. Chanel's model pal Jourdan Dunn even served as a bridesmaid!

"Dreams do come true," the 27-year-old cover girl captioned a gorgeous Instagram photo with her new husband.