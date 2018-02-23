Chevy Chase Got Kicked In The Shoulder In A Road Rage Fight On New York Roadway

Chevy Chase was involved in a roadside altercation on February 9 that resulted in him being kicked in the shoulder by another motorist.

In a statement from New York State Police to Access, they revealed that the incident occurred in Bedford, New York, near the vicinity of Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge.

"On February 9, 2018, Chevy Chase, 74, Bedford, NY, was traveling northbound on Interstate 87 in the vicinity of the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge, when he was reportedly cut off by another motorist. Believing that his vehicle, may have been struck by a 2015 Dodge Ram, Chase began to follow the vehicle, as well as flash his headlights at same. Both drivers subsequently pulled over in the vicinity of exit 10 in the village of South Nyack, Rockland County. An investigation revealed, after pulling over, words were exchanged between the drivers," the statement said.

"Following the exchange, a passenger in the truck, Michael C. Landrio, 22, of East Patchogue, NY, cursed at Chase, then kicked him in the shoulder. Landrio was arrested and charged with Harassment 2nd degree and was released on an appearance ticket made returnable on March 5th, 2017, in the village of South Nyack Court," the statement concluded.

The "Community" star has not publicly commented on the altercation.