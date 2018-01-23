Chicago West's Birth Certificate Is Revealed!

Just call her Chi!
After a delayed decision, the name of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's newborn daughter, Chicago West, is officially inked on paper. The 37-year-old "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star also previously announced their baby's unique moniker on her app.
The birth certificate obtained by Access reveals the couple's third child has no middle name, just like older siblings 4-year-old North West and 2-year-old Saint West.
The document also confirms little Chicago was born at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on January 15 at 12:47 a.m. She weighed in at 7 lbs., 6 oz. Kardashian family doctor Paul Crane performed the delivery.
Several days before landing on a name, Kim announced Chicago's arrival on her website with a sweet post.
Birth certificate of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's third child, Chicago West.
"Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl," she revealed. "We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care. North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister."