Chicago West's Birth Certificate Is Revealed!

Just call her Chi!

After a delayed decision, the name of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's newborn daughter, Chicago West, is officially inked on paper. The 37-year-old "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star also previously announced their baby's unique moniker on her app.

The birth certificate obtained by Access reveals the couple's third child has no middle name, just like older siblings 4-year-old North West and 2-year-old Saint West.