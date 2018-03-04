Chloe Kim Reacts To Frances McDormand Saying Winning An Oscar Must Be Similar To The Feeling Of Landing 1080s At The Olympics

Frances McDormand and Chloe Kim may have a Twitter lovefest brewing!
Frances McDormand won an Oscar for Best Actress In A Leading Role for her role in "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" and she was so excited about it that she could barely get her words together as she took the stage for the speech. An excited Frances told the audience that she felt like she was going to pass out and likened the experience to how Chloe Kim must have felt after she won Olympic Gold at the 2018 Olympics after landing back-to-back 1080s on the halfpipe.
Frances continued her speech by asking all of the women in the audience to stand up and recognize their achievements.
Chloe was gobsmacked by Frances' name drop — and immediately took to Twitter to ask Frances to hang out!
"I am SHOOK rn like what," Chloe tweeted.
Then Chloe added, "Hey Frances let's go snowboarding sometime 🙈."
We have to admit, Frances and Chloe going snowboarding sounds like something we can get behind! Congrats to both Frances and Chloe on an epic 2018!