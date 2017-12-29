Chloe X Halle Talk 'Grown-Ish' Roles, New Music

When the duo Chloe x Halle accepted an award on behalf of Beyonce, who had just given birth, at the 2017 BET Awards, they not only honored their mentor, they landed a gig on the upcoming TV show, "grown-ish."

The sisters said Kenya Barris, the executive producer of the hit ABC series "black-ish" and its spinoff "grown-ish," saw the singers at the awards show with actress Yara Shahidi — who stars in both of his shows — and he knew there was something special about the trio.

"He just said he knew in that moment he wanted us to be a part of the show because we all looked so great together," Halle Bailey, 17, said in an interview this week. "We just feel so blessed that we get to be a part of this."