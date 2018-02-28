Chris Hemsworth 'Brainwashes' His Kids By Showing Them 'Thor: Ragnarok' In Hilarious Instagram Video

According to Chris Hemsworth, the brainwashing has begun!
The Marvel actor shared a funny Instagam video on Wednesday morning of his kiddos all huddled around an iPad watching his latest film "Thor: Ragnarok." The cute blonde kiddos all seem completely enthralled with the movie and have no idea their dad is even filming them watching the flick. Chris then pans the camera toward himself and gives a "thumbs up" and a smile.
He captioned the funny video, "Just downloaded Thor Ragnarok and the brainwashing has begun, soak it up kids 👍👍 #fatheroftheyear #thorragnarok #thor @taikawaititi @marvel."
We can't blame Chris for wanting to get his kids into his movies. Plus, he's not the only Marvel actor who thought it would be a good idea to get his kiddo started on the franchise. Chris Pratt took his son Jack to see "Thor: Ragnarok" in the theaters immediately when it came out and he shared this sweet snap. He captioned it, "HOLY CRAP!! THOR RAGNAROK IS ABSOLUTELY AMAZING!!! We just laughed our asses off!!! So proud to be part of the Marvel universe."
You can't blame a dad for wanting their kid to be a fan of the Marvel universe. Right!?
And they might as well get them started early since both Chris and Chris are set to star in the upcoming "Avengers: Infinity War."