Chris Hemsworth 'Brainwashes' His Kids By Showing Them 'Thor: Ragnarok' In Hilarious Instagram Video

He captioned the funny video, "Just downloaded Thor Ragnarok and the brainwashing has begun, soak it up kids 👍👍 #fatheroftheyear #thorragnarok #thor @taikawaititi @marvel."

We can't blame Chris for wanting to get his kids into his movies. Plus, he's not the only Marvel actor who thought it would be a good idea to get his kiddo started on the franchise. Chris Pratt took his son Jack to see "Thor: Ragnarok" in the theaters immediately when it came out and he shared this sweet snap. He captioned it, "HOLY CRAP!! THOR RAGNAROK IS ABSOLUTELY AMAZING!!! We just laughed our asses off!!! So proud to be part of the Marvel universe."