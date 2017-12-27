Chris Hemsworth Hilariously Rides Pint-sized Quad Bike In Australia

Chris Hemsworth may have been inspired by his wife's "Fast & Furious" fame over the holiday!
The 34-year-old movie star headed home to Australia for Christmas – and his Instagram posts Down Under were truly the best gift of all.
Chris showed off his impressive, superhero-worthy biceps while riding a pint-sized ATV.
"#livefastdieyoung," he captioned the post.
The "Thor" star must have made wife Elsa Pataky proud – who plays Elena in the "Fast & Furious" franchise.
Chris also impressed the rest of his friends and family with his moves on the quad.
"Look at the size of it!" A friend shouts while shooting the hilarious video of Chris cruising through the lawn. "He's good on it … confident."
Though the quad was likely a Christmas gift to Chris' kiddos, the father of two clearly loves taking it for a joyride!