Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey Jr, Brie Larson & More Marvel Stars Gather For Epic Class Photo

(Marvel Studios/Disney)
The entire Marvel Cinematic Universe assembled for the most epic group photo ever.
Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey Jr., Brie Larson and more superhero stars and filmmakers gathered in secret for a class photo to kick off Marvel Studios' 10th anniversary celebration.
The pic – snapped Oct. 7, 2017 on the set of "Avengers: Infinity War" in Atlanta – memorializes the MCU's incredible accomplishments over the past decade.
In a behind-the-scenes peek at the class photo, Marvel's biggest stars gush over each other during the awesome reunion.
"Everywhere you looked was another superhero movie star," Karen Gillian exclaimed.
"There's a ton of fan-boying and fan-girling going on in that room with each other," Don Cheadle agreed.
For the youngest "Avenger" – web-slinger Tom Holland – the experience was especially surreal.
"It was like a sea of people who I've grown up in one place hanging out," Tom revealed.
Marvel's 10th anniversary celebration is just getting started. From February 8 to March 15, fans can enter to win the Ultimate Marvel Fan prize package – including a set visit to Marvel Studios' "Captain Marvel" and a ticket to the "Avengers: Infinity War" premiere.
Time to suit up and enter, Marvel fans! Watch the full announcement video below.