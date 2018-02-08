Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey Jr, Brie Larson & More Marvel Stars Gather For Epic Class Photo

The entire Marvel Cinematic Universe assembled for the most epic group photo ever.

Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey Jr., Brie Larson and more superhero stars and filmmakers gathered in secret for a class photo to kick off Marvel Studios' 10th anniversary celebration.

The pic – snapped Oct. 7, 2017 on the set of "Avengers: Infinity War" in Atlanta – memorializes the MCU's incredible accomplishments over the past decade.