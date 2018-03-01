Chris Stapleton Leads Nominations For The ACM Awards

Chris Stapleton, who released two top-selling albums last year, leads the Academy of Country Music Awards with eight nominations, including his first entertainer of the year nomination.

Reba McEntire announced the nominations Thursday on "CBS This Morning" as well as her return as host for a record 15th year. The show will air April 15 from Las Vegas on CBS.

Thomas Rhett earned six nominations, Keith Urban had five nominations, and songwriter and producer Shane McAnally had five nods. Miranda Lambert and Maren Morris had four nominations each. The top category of entertainer of the year was an all-male line-up including Stapleton, Urban, Jason Aldean, Garth Brooks and Luke Bryan.

McEntire, who recently took on the role as the first female Colonel Sanders for KFC advertisements, has hosted the awards show more than anyone, dating back to 1986. She has co-hosted the show with Hank Williams Jr., Alan Jackson and Blake Shelton, and hosted solo for several years. McEntire is also nominated for female vocalist of the year.

Stapleton is nominated twice as an artist and producer for album of the year for his "From A Room: Volume 1" and single record of the year for "Broken Halos." He is also nominated as artist and songwriter in the song of the year category for "Whiskey and You." He is also nominated for male vocalist of the year.