Chris Stapleton Leads Nominations For The ACM Awards

Chris Stapleton, who released two top-selling albums last year, leads the Academy of Country Music Awards with eight nominations, including his first entertainer of the year nomination.
Reba McEntire announced the nominations Thursday on "CBS This Morning" as well as her return as host for a record 15th year. The show will air April 15 from Las Vegas on CBS.
Thomas Rhett earned six nominations, Keith Urban had five nominations, and songwriter and producer Shane McAnally had five nods. Miranda Lambert and Maren Morris had four nominations each. The top category of entertainer of the year was an all-male line-up including Stapleton, Urban, Jason Aldean, Garth Brooks and Luke Bryan.
McEntire, who recently took on the role as the first female Colonel Sanders for KFC advertisements, has hosted the awards show more than anyone, dating back to 1986. She has co-hosted the show with Hank Williams Jr., Alan Jackson and Blake Shelton, and hosted solo for several years. McEntire is also nominated for female vocalist of the year.
Stapleton is nominated twice as an artist and producer for album of the year for his "From A Room: Volume 1" and single record of the year for "Broken Halos." He is also nominated as artist and songwriter in the song of the year category for "Whiskey and You." He is also nominated for male vocalist of the year.
Rhett's nominations include album of the year for "Life Changes" and male vocalist of the year, which he won last year. He is also nominated for vocal event of the year with Morris for their duet "Craving You" and music video of the year.
Urban earned nominations in the categories of male vocalist, song of the year for his song "Female" and vocal event of the year.
Lambert, a perennial favorite at the ACMs, is the current record holder for most consecutive wins in the female vocalist of the year category and is currently tied with Brooks and Dunn as artists with the most awards in ACM history with 29 wins each. Lambert is nominated in female vocalist, song of the year and video of the year categories.
Morris is nominated for female vocalist and is nominated twice in the vocal event of the year category, once with Rhett and another for a duet with Vince Gill called "Dear Hate," which was released after the mass shooting at a Las Vegas country music festival last year.
Sam Hunt, Little Big Town and Midland all have three nominations each.
Entertainer of the Year
Jason Aldean
Garth Brooks
Luke Bryan
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Female Vocalist of the Year
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Reba McEntire
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood
Male Vocalist of the Year
Jason Aldean
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Chris Young
Vocal Duo of the Year
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
LOCASH
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill
Vocal Group of the Year
Lady Antebellum
LANCO
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
New Female Vocalist of the Year
Lauren Alaina
Danielle Bradbery
Carly Pearce
Raelynn
New Male Vocalist of the Year
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Devin Dawson
Russell Dickerson
Brett Young
New Vocal Group or Duo of the Year
High Valley
LANCO
LOCASH
Midland
Runaway June
Album of the Year
Breaker — Little Big Town
California Sunrise — Jon Pardi
From A Room Vol. 1— Chris Stapleton
Happy Endings — Old Dominion
Life Changes — Thomas Rhett
Single Record of the Year
Better Man — Little Big Town
Body Like A Back Road — Sam Hunt
Broken Halos — Chris Stapleton
Drinkin' Problem — Midland
I'll Name The Dogs — Blake Shelton
Song of the Year
Body Like a Back Road — Sam Hunt
Female — Keith Urban
Tin Man — Miranda Lambert
Whiskey And You — Chris Stapleton
Video of the Year
Black — Dierks Bentley
It Ain't My Fault — Brothers Osborne
Legends — Kelsea Ballerini
Marry Me — Thomas Rhett
We Should Be Friends —Miranda Lambert
Songwriter of the Year
Rhett Akins
Ashley Gorley
Hillary Lindsey
Shane McAnally
Josh Osborne
Vocal Event of the Year
Craving You — Thomas Rhett Featuring Maren Morris
Dear Hate — Maren Morris featuring Vince Gill
Funny (How Time Slips Away) — Glen Campbell And Willie Nelson
The Fighter — Keith Urban featuring Carrie Underwood
What Ifs — Kane Brown Featuring Lauren Alaina
ACM Radio Awards (be presented during the annual Radio Winners Reception on April 14)
National On-Air Personality of the Year
Cody AlanCMT After MidNite with Cody Alan
Bobby Bones, Amy, Lunchbox, EddieThe Bobby Bones Show
Terri Clark Country Gold with Terri Clark
Lorianne Crook and Charlie ChaseCrook and Chase Countdown
Ty Bentli, Kelly Ford and Chuck Wicks Ty, Kelly & Chuck
On-Air Personality of the Year — Major Market
Bud and BroadwayWIL-FMSt. Louis, MO
Cadillac JackWQYK-FMSt. Petersburg, FL
Chris Carr, Kia, Maverick and McKailaKEEY-FMSt. Louis Park, MN
Paul Schadt, Meg Butterly, Geof Knight WKKT-FMCharlotte, NC
Roxanne SteeleWYCD-FMDetroit, MI
On-Air Personality of the Year — Large Market
Dale CarterKFKF-FMKansas City, MO
Double-LKWNR-FMLas Vegas, NV
Jim Denny, Deborah Honeycutt & Kevin Freeman WFMS-FMIndianapolis, IN
Johnson and JohnsonKUBL-FMSalt Lake City, UT
The Randy, Jamie and JoJo ShowKAJA-FMSan Antonio, TX
On-Air Personality of the Year - Medium Market
The 97.5 WPCV Breakfast Club with Roger Todd,
Julie Kay and DJ Thee TruckerWPCV-FMLakeland, FL
Carina With A Twist Of Lime WCYQ-FMKnoxville, TN
Buzz JacksonKIIM-FMTucson, AZ
Steve & GeoffKUZZ-AM/FMBakersfield, CA
The Odd SquadCKRY-FMCalgary, AB
On-Air Personality of the Year — Small Market
Ben Butler and Arnie AndrewsWCOW-FMSparta, WI
Bobby and Steve (and Mandi!) WKYQ-FMPaducah, KY
Dave DanielsKHAY-FMVentura, CA
Pat JamesKHUT-FMHutchinson, KS
The Q Crew with Jason and Ashley on Q100.3KRWQ-FMMedford, OR
Radio Station of the Year - Major Market
KILT-FMHouston, TX
KMLE-FMPhoenix, AZ
KSCS-FMDallas. TX
WIL-FMSt. Louis, MO
WPOC-FMBaltimore, MD
Radio Station of the Year - Large Market
KAJA-FMSan Antonio, TX
KUBL-FMSalt Lake City, UT
WFMS-FMIndianapolis, IN
WKDF-FMNashville, TN
WSIX-FMNashville, TN
WSM-FMNashville, TN
Radio Station of the Year - Medium Market
KUZZ-AM/FMBakersfield, CA
KXKT-FMOmaha, NE
WGKX-FMMemphis, TN
WQMX-FMAkron, OH
WUSY-FMChattanooga, TN
Radio Station of the Year - Small Market
KCLR-FMColumbia, MO
KHAY-FMVentura, CA
KTHK-FMIdaho Falls, ID
KTTS-FMSpringfield, MO