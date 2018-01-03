Chrissy Teigen Is Bumping Right Past Christmas — See Her Funny Pic!

Chrissy Teigen isn't ready to say goodbye to Christmas.
The model mama, who is pregnant with baby No. 2, can't seem to quit the holiday season and she showed off her festive spirit in a funny picture on her Instagram on Wednesday. Chrissy is rocking a striped holiday onesie and is posing in front of a Christmas tree alongside hubby, John, daughter Luna, and another family member.
Chrissy captioned the picture, "Christmas is not over."
The onesie definitely showed off Chrissy's growing baby belly. She and John announced in October that they were expecting their second child together.
We can't blame Chrissy for wanting to hold onto the holiday spirit. The family vacationed in the desert this Christmas and also shared tons of sweet holiday pictures from their quiet time out West. On Christmas, Chrissy shared a very sweet photo of her daughter, Luna, wearing a Christmas sweater that read, "Merry Christmas."
Talk about adorable overload!
