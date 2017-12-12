Chrissy Teigen Flaunts Bare Baby Belly In Sexy Snapchat Photos From Norway

Chrissy Teigen is bumpin' like a pro!
The Sports Illustrated model mama, who is expecting her second child with hubby John Legend, flashed her growing baby belly in a fun video on Snapchat on Monday.
Chrissy, 32, unbuttoned her flannel shirt and showed off her bare belly from both the front and side profile and gave her fans a progress report.
"It doesn't look like anything from here, but then you go here," Chrissy said as she shifted to show off her side view.
Despite her growing baby belly, Chrissy definitely isn't slowing down. She and hubby John are currently in Oslo, Norway, doing some sightseeing after they attended the Nobel Peace Prize banquet over the weekend. At the event, Chrissy looked stunning in a bright pink gown with a keyhole neckline.
Late last week, the duo stepped out at the GQ Men Of the Year Party in Los Angeles, and Chrissy dazzled in a blush pink dress with a plunging neckline.
The happy couple have been on the go ever since they announced their second pregnancy on November 21.
Keep those bump updates coming Chrissy!
