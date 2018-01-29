Chrissy Teigen Shares Precious Grammy Photo: 'Mama And Her Baby Boy'

Chrissy Teigen stole the show from her husband, John Legend, in a stylish silver sequined frock by Yanina Couture at the Grammy Awards on Sunday, but it's what she said after she left the award show that really got people talking!
The model mama, who is expecting her second child with John, announced (once again!) that she's got a little baby boy on the way. Chrissy posted a series of fun photos on Instagram, with the last one being a solo shot, where she's cradling her stomach. She captioned the pic, "Mama and her baby boy."
The 32-year-old stunner also revealed to her fans that she and John ducked out of the Grammys early and were home and in bed by 10:30. "mom and dad home by 10:30!" she tweeted alongside a video of herself hanging out on her couch with her glasses on.
Chrissy previously mentioned on Twitter in January that she and John would have a baby boy, as it was their last embryo. She tweeted the following message to fans then, "Since this is coming up again, I said our next baby would be a boy because that is the embryo we have left. A boy. So. Yeah."
Chrissy announced she was expecting her second child in November in a super sweet video posted on her Instagram. In the video, their daughter, Luna, 21 months, is touching her stomach and Chrissy captioned the pic, "It's John's!"
Congrats to this legendary family!
