Chrissy Teigen Shares Precious Grammy Photo: 'Mama And Her Baby Boy'

Chrissy Teigen stole the show from her husband, John Legend, in a stylish silver sequined frock by Yanina Couture at the Grammy Awards on Sunday, but it's what she said after she left the award show that really got people talking!

The model mama, who is expecting her second child with John, announced (once again!) that she's got a little baby boy on the way. Chrissy posted a series of fun photos on Instagram, with the last one being a solo shot, where she's cradling her stomach. She captioned the pic, "Mama and her baby boy."