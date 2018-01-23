Christina Aguilera Gives Update On Long-Awaited New Album: 'It's Coming'

(NBC)
Christina Aguilera finally has an update on her long-awaited new album.
The five-time Grammy winner posted a photo of her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Monday – with a hilarious hand-written note tacked to it that read, "Where the f—k is the new album?"
Xtina sassily assured her followers new music is on the way, replying, "It's coming bitches."
(Instagram)
Fans have been anticipating a music release from the pop icon for years. Christina's last studio album – "Lotus" – dropped in 2012 and peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard 200 Albums Chart.
While it's been five years since Christina released a solo album, the former "The Voice" coach has lent her powerhouse vocals to smash singles like Pitbull's "Feel This Moment" and A Great Big World's "Say Something" in 2013.
Her latest releases include the anthem "Change" – which was released in 2016 as a touching tribute to Christina Grimmie and the victims of the Orlando nightclub shooting – and the hypnotic dance track "Telepathy" for Netflix's "The Get Down" soundtrack.
While Christina has remained low key since her last coaching stint on "The Voice" in 2016, she delivered an incredible tribute performance to Whitney Houston during last year's American Music Awards.
It's official — it's time for Christina to drop some new music!