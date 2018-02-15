Christina Aguilera Poses Nude For Sexy & Soapy Instagram Pics

So much for being "Dirrty." Christina Aguilera posed nude in the bathtub for a series of sexy Instagram pics on Thursday.
The 37-year-old sizzled in the sultry snaps – with nothing but precariously placed bubbles covering her up.
(Instagram)
Xtina proved that her body "Keeps Gettin' Better" by nearly baring all in another shot. The hot momma is pictured laying over her bathtub and draping her hands over her chest to keep the pic just barely suitable for work.
(Instagram)
Bubble up!
Christina isn't just sharing sexy snaps. The day before, the 5-time Grammy winner also celebrated Valentine's Day with sweet posts of her family on her Instagram Story. She shared a photo of son Max giving his little sister Summer Rain a piggyback through Hollywood.
(Instagram)
Christina followed it up with an adorable snap of her and Summer Rain in Valentine's glasses and covered in candy hearts.
(Instagram)
And of course she gave hubby Matthew Rutler a shout out with a pic of the couple sharing a smooch.
(Instagram)
The love is real for Christina!