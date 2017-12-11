Christopher Plummer Gets Golden Globe Nomination After Replacing Kevin Spacey In 'All The Money In The World'

Christopher Plummer has now taken over for Kevin Spacey on and off-screen.

"All the Money in the World" was nominated for three Golden Globes on Monday morning, including one which got a lot of people talking – Plummer's nod for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role.

It's been only a month since the film dropped original star Kevin Spacey due to multiple allegations of sexual misconduct. In an unprecedented move, "All the Money in the World" director Ridley Scott recruited Plummer to take over Spacey's role as J. Paul Getty in last-minute reshoots.