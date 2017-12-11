Christopher Plummer Gets Golden Globe Nomination After Replacing Kevin Spacey In 'All The Money In The World'

Christopher Plummer has now taken over for Kevin Spacey on and off-screen.
"All the Money in the World" was nominated for three Golden Globes on Monday morning, including one which got a lot of people talking – Plummer's nod for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role.
It's been only a month since the film dropped original star Kevin Spacey due to multiple allegations of sexual misconduct. In an unprecedented move, "All the Money in the World" director Ridley Scott recruited Plummer to take over Spacey's role as J. Paul Getty in last-minute reshoots.
Prior to the scandal, Spacey was expected to be an awards season frontrunner for his work in the film.
In a statement to Access, Scott expressed how grateful he is over the film's nominations following the last-minute casting upheaval.
"Despite the unexpected challenges we encountered after shooting was completed, we were determined that audiences around the world would be able to see our film. Hundreds of people associated with the project put their hearts and souls into every frame to ensure that could happen. So the fact that we have received these wonderful acknowledgements this morning is especially gratifying," his statement read.
The 75th Annual Golden Globes air Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018 at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT on NBC.
-- Kevin Zelman