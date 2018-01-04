Ciara Shares Nearly Nude Pictures On Instagram Shot By Hubby Russell Wilson

Marriage is looking good for Ciara and Russell Wilson!

Ciara posted a series of nearly nude pictures taken by her husband Russell Wilson on her Instagram account on Wednesday night. In the first snap, Ciara is wearing a white unbuttoned shirt and has her hair is down in long braids. She has a gold dog chain around her neck and is staring intently at the camera. 

???? @DangeRussWilson ????

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

In the next photos, Ciara is still wrapped in the same white shirt, but she's posing on a bed and the shirt is barely covering her body. In one snap, she's looking over her shoulder while in others the shirt is almost showing off all of her décolletage. 

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

The "Ride" singer didn't stop there either. On Thursday morning, she continued the photo frenzy and shared a portfolio of pictures where she's wearing a black two-piece bikini. In the hot photos, Ciara kicks things off by just showing off her bod with a shot from the front, but in later photos Russell captures her incredible physique as she climbs rocks and poses in a pool. It's official -- Ciara looks good from every angle.

The 32-year-old singer opted not to include captions on any of the 'gram pics and instead let them speak for themselves. The sultry photos don't just show off Ciara — they also show off Russell's talent as a photographer. It looks like the Seattle Seahawks standout is picking up some new hobbies in his downtime.

The happy couple got married in 2016 in a castle outside of London and have since welcomed daughter, Sienna.  

