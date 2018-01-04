Ciara Shares Nearly Nude Pictures On Instagram Shot By Hubby Russell Wilson

Marriage is looking good for Ciara and Russell Wilson!
Ciara posted a series of nearly nude pictures taken by her husband Russell Wilson on her Instagram account on Wednesday night. In the first snap, Ciara is wearing a white unbuttoned shirt and has her hair is down in long braids. She has a gold dog chain around her neck and is staring intently at the camera.
In the next photos, Ciara is still wrapped in the same white shirt, but she's posing on a bed and the shirt is barely covering her body. In one snap, she's looking over her shoulder while in others the shirt is almost showing off all of her décolletage.
The "Ride" singer didn't stop there either. On Thursday morning, she continued the photo frenzy and shared a portfolio of pictures where she's wearing a black two-piece bikini. In the hot photos, Ciara kicks things off by just showing off her bod with a shot from the front, but in later photos Russell captures her incredible physique as she climbs rocks and poses in a pool. It's official -- Ciara looks good from every angle.
The 32-year-old singer opted not to include captions on any of the 'gram pics and instead let them speak for themselves. The sultry photos don't just show off Ciara — they also show off Russell's talent as a photographer. It looks like the Seattle Seahawks standout is picking up some new hobbies in his downtime.
The happy couple got married in 2016 in a castle outside of London and have since welcomed daughter, Sienna.