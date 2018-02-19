Ciara Shares Sweet First Father-Daughter Photo Of Russell Wilson & Baby Sienna

Keep those baby pics coming, Ciara!
Just days after revealing the first look at her daughter Sienna, the singer shared a brand-new Instagram photo of the 9-month-old on Monday – this time featuring proud papa Russell Wilson.
The Seattle Seahawks quarterback couldn't look happier in the sweet snap, cradling Sienna with a huge smile on his face as the little one gives the camera an adorable gaze.
Russell and Ciara had kept Sienna off of social media until last week, when Ciara dropped a stunning mother-daughter photo Russell had taken.
In a video shared on the TraceMe app, Ciara read a letter to their bundle of joy and expressed hope for a bright future awaiting her "young queen."
"My princess, it has been the sweetest joy having you in my life," she said. "Since the day you were born, watching you grow up has been the greatest blessing a mom could ask for. You are the little girl I always prayed for and more. I’m so grateful for you."
Sienna was born in April 2017 and joins 3-year-old half-brother Future Zahir, Ciara's son with rapper ex Future. The couple announced their new addition with a moving Instagram photo of a then-pregnant Ciara cradling her baby belly while overlooking the ocean.
"Dear Sienna Princess Wilson, No matter how big the wave, we will always be your calm in the storm. We Love You. Love, Mommy & Daddy," their caption read.
-- Erin Biglow