Ciara Shares Sweet First Father-Daughter Photo Of Russell Wilson & Baby Sienna

"My princess, it has been the sweetest joy having you in my life," she said. "Since the day you were born, watching you grow up has been the greatest blessing a mom could ask for. You are the little girl I always prayed for and more. I’m so grateful for you."

Sienna was born in April 2017 and joins 3-year-old half-brother Future Zahir, Ciara's son with rapper ex Future. The couple announced their new addition with a moving Instagram photo of a then-pregnant Ciara cradling her baby belly while overlooking the ocean.

"Dear Sienna Princess Wilson, No matter how big the wave, we will always be your calm in the storm. We Love You. Love, Mommy & Daddy," their caption read.