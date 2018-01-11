Cindy Crawford Recreates Her Iconic Super Bowl Pepsi Ad

The original features Crawford in a tank top and jean shorts — made from her own jeans she brought to the set that day — driving a Lamborghini and stopping at a gas station to buy a can of soda. She said she felt the 1992 spot "became such a classic for so many reasons."



"It was one of those moments in my career that when I walked down the street, people were like, 'Pepsi!' Or I'd be at a bar and people would send me over a Pepsi," she said, laughing. "And it's funny because during Halloween a lot of women will dress up as me in that commercial. It's like an easy Halloween costume."

Crawford plans to attend the Super Bowl in Minneapolis, where her father lives.

"I think probably that will be the highlight for me is just getting to see my dad," she said. "I took him to a Super Bowl before I had kids ... and it's not like he ever wanted to go to an awards show or something like that, but if I can take him to the Super Bowl, that's a pretty cool thing for me to be able to do with my dad."