Clare Crawley And Benoit Beauséjour-Savard Get Engaged After 'Bachelor Winter Games': 'It's Been Our Secret!'

Bachelor Nation's Clare Crawley is engaged!
Fourth time is the charm for "The Bachelor Winter Games" star Clare Crawley after Canada's Benoit Beauséjour-Savard got down on one knee to propose to her in French with a custom Neil Lane sparkler at the "Bachelor Winter Games: World Tells All," and she said, "Yes!"
Clare, who has been famously unlucky in love on the hit ABC shows, finally seems to have found her happily ever after following a complicated love triangle this season. Clare originally hit it off with the Canadian contestant Benoit, but she quickly started to become interested in German contestant Christian Rauch, as well. While Benoit was very open about his feelings for Clare, she said she didn't feel the same way and wanted to get to know Christian better.
Clare Crawley And Benoit Beauséjour-Savard get engaged on the "Bachelor Winter Games: World Tells All" episode on February 22, 2017. (Credit: ABC)
Benoit left the house brokenhearted and he assumed that Clare had gotten to know Christian better and things had worked out for her. But that wasn't the case! Instead the sparks between her and Christian fizzled and after the show, Benoit got in touch with her.
According to Benoit, things just escalated from there with them texting and calling.
ABC teased that a proposal was coming on the Tell All, but they didn't reveal who was the lucky lady who got a ring after "The Bachelor Winter Games" had ended. In fact, they led most of us to believe that Dean Unglert had asked Lesley Murphy to marry him after they teased it in a promo.
But it was Clare who got her happily ever after!
Clare Crawley And Benoit Beauséjour-Savard get engaged on the "Bachelor Winter Games: World Tells All" episode on February 22, 2017. (Credit: ABC)
"It's been our big secret for us to just develop this," she told Access backstage at the Tell All as she showed off her ring.
"We are taking baby steps," Clare continued as she dished on where they may want to live. First, they'll visit each other more! She lives in Sacramento, Calif., and he's in Montreal, Canada.
"I have to visit Sacramento to see if it suits me well," Benoit said. Meanwhile Clare said she plans to visit Montreal in the summer when there isn't anymore snow.
Clare said that the experience of being on Juan Pablo's season of "The Bachelor" and doing some of the other "The Bachelor" spin-offs has changed her outlook on life and love.
"Who I started out as and who I am now, is a truly different woman," Clare said of her "Bachelor experience. "At the end of the day for me, not settling for me has been the most important. And I didn't settle and look what it got me!"
Congrats to the happy couple!
WATCH: 'Bachelor Winter Games': Kevin Wendt & Ashley I. React To Clare & Benoit's Surprise Engagement