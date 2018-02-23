Clare Crawley And Benoit Beauséjour-Savard Get Engaged After 'Bachelor Winter Games': 'It's Been Our Secret!'

"It's been our big secret for us to just develop this," she told Access backstage at the Tell All as she showed off her ring.

"We are taking baby steps," Clare continued as she dished on where they may want to live. First, they'll visit each other more! She lives in Sacramento, Calif., and he's in Montreal, Canada.

"I have to visit Sacramento to see if it suits me well," Benoit said. Meanwhile Clare said she plans to visit Montreal in the summer when there isn't anymore snow.

Clare said that the experience of being on Juan Pablo's season of "The Bachelor" and doing some of the other "The Bachelor" spin-offs has changed her outlook on life and love.

"Who I started out as and who I am now, is a truly different woman," Clare said of her "Bachelor experience. "At the end of the day for me, not settling for me has been the most important. And I didn't settle and look what it got me!"

Congrats to the happy couple!

