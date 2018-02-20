Colton Haynes Reveals His Mother Dana Is Dying After Cirrhosis Of The Liver & Kidney Failure Diagnosis



"My mom, Dana, always loves to laugh. Even when her liver & kidney doctors gave us the worst news you could get, my mom looked at us and said, "The best thing to do in these situations is to laugh." She then chuckled so loud you could hear it to the other end of the hospital. That's my mom. Shes funny, bull headed, & strong. My mom has been in and out of the hospital since January. After multiple tests we found out she actually has advanced cirrhosis of the liver & kidney failure. A diagnosis that can be cured with a liver transplant.. however..that bad news I mentioned before was that she doesn't have that much time to wait for a new liver," Colton wrote in part.

Dana's advanced prognosis means that she won't be able to wait long for a transplant. Instead, doctors told Colton and his family that they should prepare for the worst and focus on "quality of life rather than quantity of life."

"It's heartbreaking. My strong mother has always been the anchor of this family and our best friend. Now we're being forced to say goodbye to her. So with that horrible news from "Dr. Doom" (a name my mom came up for him) my family has set up steps to make mom comfortable. We set up in home hospice care so she can be home with her boyfriend, Gary, and her beloved cat, Fasa," Colton continued.

The "Arrow" star's brother set up a gofundme campaign for their mom to help pay for her medical expenses and home care. The family already reached their goal for her needs, and now Colton is turning the campaign into a donation page to raise money for the American Liver Foundation in hopes that other families don't have to go through the same heartache.

"It would mean the world to my family & I if we could make a massive donation to this incredible organization. Thank y'all for listening & sending all the love to my beautiful momma," he wrote.

Earlier this week, Colton also shared a loving tribute to his mom on Instagram.