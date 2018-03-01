Corinne Olympios Says Tori Spelling 'Seemed A Little Bit Out Of It' When She Saw Her Before 911 Call

"The Bachelor" alum Corinne Olympios told Access on Thursday that Tori Spelling "seemed a little bit out of it" when she saw her on Wednesday during a taping of "The Secret's In The Sauce." Spelling and Corinne hung out during the shoot, less than 24 hours before police were called to Spelling's Woodland Hills, Calif., home for a "medical emergency."
"She said she had her baby last year or something like that and then she got pregnant a week later with another baby. And, I am like, I didn't know you can do that. And she just said it was a lot … she kept saying it's a lot," Corinne told Access.
"Toward the end she seemed a little bit out of it for the most part. She was lovely, but toward the end it looked like she was a little tired eyed," Corinne continued. "I really hope she's okay.
LAPD told Access they were called to the former "Beverly Hills 90210" star's home at 7:17 am on Thursday after a call was placed from her home where she was described as a "female with mental illness" in the dispatch audio call. The authorities were still at Spelling's home throughout the morning on Thursday.
The LAPD also responded to a call at Spelling's home late on Wednesday after they said she called them because she believed someone was breaking into her house. The person entering her home was actually her husband, Dean McDermott.
The investigation is still ongoing.