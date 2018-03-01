Corinne Olympios Says Tori Spelling 'Seemed A Little Bit Out Of It' When She Saw Her Before 911 Call

"The Bachelor" alum Corinne Olympios told Access on Thursday that Tori Spelling "seemed a little bit out of it" when she saw her on Wednesday during a taping of "The Secret's In The Sauce." Spelling and Corinne hung out during the shoot, less than 24 hours before police were called to Spelling's Woodland Hills, Calif., home for a "medical emergency."

"She said she had her baby last year or something like that and then she got pregnant a week later with another baby. And, I am like, I didn't know you can do that. And she just said it was a lot … she kept saying it's a lot," Corinne told Access.

"Toward the end she seemed a little bit out of it for the most part. She was lovely, but toward the end it looked like she was a little tired eyed," Corinne continued. "I really hope she's okay.



