'Wonder Woman' & 'I, Tonya' Win Costume Designers Guild Awards

Wonder Woman's gilded bustier, the spangled skating dresses in "I, Tonya" and the subdued shades of the 1960s as shown in "The Shape of Water" were among the finest costumes of the year, according to the Costume Designers Guild.

The union celebrated the year's outstanding work in film and television at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Tuesday night at its 20th annual awards show. Hosted by actress Gina Rodriguez, the evening included special honors for Guillermo del Toro and Kerry Washington, and concluded with Sally Field bringing a tote bag of movie memorabilia onstage.

The Oscar-winning actress was on hand to present a career achievement award to costume designer Joanna Johnston, whose many credits include "Saving Private Ryan," ''Love Actually," ''The Sixth Sense" and two collaborations with Field: "Forrest Gump" and "Lincoln."

Field pulled a fuzzy pink sweater from her tote bag before introducing the honoree. It was a handmade piece that Mrs. Gump wore when she told Forrest Gump that "life is like a box of chocolates."

"It's such a specific choice for such an important scene — Mama Gump's death — and it speaks in ways words can't," Field said.

She also also showed off a quilt fashioned from pieces of each of Mary Todd Lincoln's sweeping gowns that Johnston made her as a souvenir from that 2012 film.

"I will pass it around," she said. And while she did not, she did pose with it onstage.

"All right, who else is going to pull out their quilt?" Rodriguez asked, playfully going off-script throughout the evening.

While the Oscars and Emmys also recognize costume design, the guild's awards are broken into categories that highlight the intricacies of contemporary, period and sci-fi or fantasy designs.

Film-wise, "Wonder Woman" won for sci-fi/fantasy, "I, Tonya" took the prize for contemporary and "The Shape of Water" (also up for the costume design Oscar) won for period attire. In television, "Game of Thrones" won for sci-fi/fantasy, "The Crown" won for period and "The Handmaid's Tale" was the contemporary winner.

