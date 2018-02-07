Could Camila Cabello Play Maria In Steven Spielberg's 'West Side Story' Reboot?

While the chart-topper has not previously starred on the big screen, she did showcase her acting talent in her viral music video for "Havana."

In the vid, Camila plays several roles – including a soap star, a movie actress, a nerdy girl-next-door and a sultry club singer.

Spielberg is teaming up with Tony-winning screenwriter Tony Kushner for the new "West Side Story." An open casting call was announced online, encouraging talent between the ages of 15-25 years old to audition for the main roles of Maria, Tony, Anita and Bernardo.