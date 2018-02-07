Could Camila Cabello Play Maria In Steven Spielberg's 'West Side Story' Reboot?

It's alarming how charming Camila Cabello is!
After it was announced that Steven Spielberg will be remaking the 1961 musical "West Side Story," fans of the classic romantic film immediately began dream-casting the lead role of Maria.
Many think that 20-year-old Camila would be perfect for the role – originally played by the late Natalie Wood.
Even Taylor Swift's famed music video director Joseph Kahn has shown his support for Camila to land the part.
While the chart-topper has not previously starred on the big screen, she did showcase her acting talent in her viral music video for "Havana."
In the vid, Camila plays several roles – including a soap star, a movie actress, a nerdy girl-next-door and a sultry club singer.
Spielberg is teaming up with Tony-winning screenwriter Tony Kushner for the new "West Side Story." An open casting call was announced online, encouraging talent between the ages of 15-25 years old to audition for the main roles of Maria, Tony, Anita and Bernardo.
The casting call also specifies that the applicants must be able to sing and dance. Camila looks like the perfect fit for the iconic role of Maria!