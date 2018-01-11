Critics' Choice Awards 2018: The Full Winners List

Winners of the 2018 Critics' Choice Awards, presented Thursday at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California:

Film: "The Shape of Water"

Actor: Gary Oldman, "Darkest Hour"

Actress: Frances McDormand, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Supporting actor: Sam Rockwell, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Supporting actress: Allison Janney, "I, Tonya"

Young actor:/actress: Brooklyn Prince, "The Florida Project"

Acting ensemble: "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Director: Guillermo del Toro, "The Shape of Water"

Original screenplay: Jordan Peele, "Get Out"

Adapted screenplay: James Ivory, "Call Me By Your Name"