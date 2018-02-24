Curling Champions! U.S. Men's Curling Team Wins First Ever Team USA Gold In Huge Upset

Team USA celebrates on the podium after winning curling men's gold medal game between the USA and Sweden during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at the Gangneung Curling Centre in Gangneung on February 24, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / WANG Zhao (Photo credit should read WANG ZHAO/AFP/Getty Images) (Getty Images)
The U.S. Men's curling team may just be the newest representation of a "miracle on ice." The team, led by John Shuster, became the first ever USA team to bring home an Olympic gold medal in Men's Curling after they defeated World No. 1 ranked team, Sweden 10-7.
Team USA, comprised of Shuster, Tyler George, Matt Hamilton and John Landsteiner, was overjoyed to take home the big win in Pyeongchang and it definitely wasn't an easy road.
Tyler took to Twitter to share a video of them stepping up onto the podium. He captioned it, "cue the tears."
Shuster also shared his own tweet of their big win.
The team, who was just shy of being eliminated less than a week ago, faced off against a seriously stacked group of competitors to win the gold this weekend.
First, they had to take down 3-time defending Olympic gold medalists Canada two times, then beat Switzerland, Great Britain and then… Sweden.
Not only was their Olympic victory a major upset and wildly exciting, it definitely made Kirstie Alley eat her words. Earlier this week, the "Cheers" star called curling "boring" and Shuster was quick to shut her down.
Way to go, Team USA!