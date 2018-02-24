Curling Champions! U.S. Men's Curling Team Wins First Ever Team USA Gold In Huge Upset

The U.S. Men's curling team may just be the newest representation of a "miracle on ice." The team, led by John Shuster, became the first ever USA team to bring home an Olympic gold medal in Men's Curling after they defeated World No. 1 ranked team, Sweden 10-7.

Team USA, comprised of Shuster, Tyler George, Matt Hamilton and John Landsteiner, was overjoyed to take home the big win in Pyeongchang and it definitely wasn't an easy road.