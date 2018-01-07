The CW: Premiere Dates For 'The 100,' 'Life Sentence' & 'The Originals'

Premiere dates for The CW's new and returning shows, including "The 100," "The Originals," and "Life Sentence," have been announced by the network.

"iZombie" Season 4 debuts Monday, February 26 at 9 PM ET/PT.

"Life Sentence," starring Lucy Hale, will debut on Wednesday, March7 at 9 PM ET/PT, premiering after a new episode of "Riverdale."

"The 100" will be back for its fifth season on Tuesday, April 24 at 9 PM ET/PT, airing after "The Flash."

And, the vampires and hybrids of "The Originals" will be back for their final season starting Friday, April 20 at 9 PM ET/PT.

A schedule change was also announced on Sunday during The CW's portion of the Television Critics Association. "Dynasty" will move to Friday's at 8 PM starting March 9.

