Dad-To-Be John Stamos Honors His Late Father With Heartfelt Throwback Photo

Dad-to-be John Stamos has shared a heartfelt tribute to his late father as he prepares for parenthood.
The "Fuller House" star posted a black-and-white throwback photo on Friday in which a baby John is seen standing with a smile as his father holds him up in the palm of his hand.
In his caption, John reflected on his dad's memory and honored him as an example he hopes to live up to.
"I will certainly fall short of the father my pop was, but - I’m going to give it my all! #Balance #BillStamos #Hero," he wrote of his dad, who passed away in 1998.
As previously reported, the actor is set to welcome his first child with fiancée Caitlin McHugh next year. In a People cover story published earlier this week, the 54-year-old explained that he's always wanted to have a family, but thought he'd waited too long and the "ship ha[d] sailed."
Then, Caitlin came along and changed everything.
John proposed to the 31-year-old at Disneyland in October, but revealed to People that she'd already told him she was expecting.
"The [pregnancy] happened. Then I said, I better have a ring on her finger because it’s the right thing to do, and I wanted to marry her anyway," he told the mag.
John's "Fuller House" family already knew he had a special fatherly instinct. Last month, Jodie Sweetin told Access that John is known jokingly as "the baby whisperer" on set.
"John has wanted kids for a really long time. He's so great with kids," she said.
-- Erin Biglow