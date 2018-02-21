Dakota Fanning & Robert Pattinson Share Mini 'Twilight' Reunion

It looks like there is finally peace between Edward Cullen and the Volturi – five years after "The Twilight Saga" ended.



Dakota Fanning stepped out at the Miu Mia Women's Tales #15 event in London on Monday where she screened her short film "Hello Apartment."

The 23-year-old actress received support from her former "Twilight" co-star Robert Pattinson where the two cozied up for a sweet snap.