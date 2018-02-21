Dakota Fanning & Robert Pattinson Share Mini 'Twilight' Reunion

It looks like there is finally peace between Edward Cullen and the Volturi – five years after "The Twilight Saga" ended.

Dakota Fanning stepped out at the Miu Mia Women's Tales #15 event in London on Monday where she screened her short film "Hello Apartment."

The 23-year-old actress received support from her former "Twilight" co-star Robert Pattinson where the two cozied up for a sweet snap.

Dakota Fanning and Robert Pattinson attend the LOVE x Miu Miu Women's Tales dinner hosted by Katie Grand and Elle Fanning at Loulou's on February 19, 2018 in London

(Getty Images)

Dakota played the cold-blooded and villainous Jane of the Volturi in the blockbuster franchise – one of Edward and Bella's biggest nemeses. She was just 15 when she made her first appearance in "The Twilight Saga: New Moon."

Dakota Fanning as Jane of the Volturi

Dakota Fanning as Jane of the Volturi (Summit Entertainment)

The talented starlet proved she's all grown up now, and stunned in a dusty blue Miu Miu gown at the London Fashion Week event. Sister Elle Fanning, Luke Evans, Hailey Baldwin and Naomi Campbell were also in attendance.

While Dakota is a beloved child actress, "Hello Apartment" marks her directorial debut as she steps behind the camera for the emotional short film. Watch the trailer for "Hello Apartment" below! 

