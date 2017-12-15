'Dancing With The Stars' Pro Emma Slater Shares Photos From Drew Scott's First Wedding Dance Rehearsal

"Dancing With the Stars" pros Emma Slater and Sasha Farber are helping Drew Scott and Linda Phan with their first dance at their upcoming wedding — and they have the pics to prove it!

Emma and Sasha are choreographing the "Property Brothers" star's first dance at his wedding next spring. And Emma gave fans a sneak peek of their rehearsals for the big day.

"Look who's learning their wedding dance!! This day was hysterical! I gotta say, even though Drew has had some incredible dance training (😉) @_lindaphan I think you might have picked this up quicker!!! Me and @sashafarber1 had a blast! Don't miss this episode of Property Brothers at Home, it airs next Wednesday Dec 20 at 8pm ET/PT on HGTV," Emma wrote alongside a pic of Drew holding up his soon-to-be-wife.