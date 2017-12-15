'Dancing With The Stars' Pro Emma Slater Shares Photos From Drew Scott's First Wedding Dance Rehearsal

"Dancing With the Stars" pros Emma Slater and Sasha Farber are helping Drew Scott and Linda Phan with their first dance at their upcoming wedding — and they have the pics to prove it!
Emma and Sasha are choreographing the "Property Brothers" star's first dance at his wedding next spring. And Emma gave fans a sneak peek of their rehearsals for the big day.
"Look who's learning their wedding dance!! This day was hysterical! I gotta say, even though Drew has had some incredible dance training (😉) @_lindaphan I think you might have picked this up quicker!!! Me and @sashafarber1 had a blast! Don't miss this episode of Property Brothers at Home, it airs next Wednesday Dec 20 at 8pm ET/PT on HGTV," Emma wrote alongside a pic of Drew holding up his soon-to-be-wife.
It is no surprise that Drew turned to his pal Emma for some help. Not only is she an incredible dance, but she's also engaged to Sasha, so the two know a thing or do about bringing chemistry to the dance floor.
Drew and Linda dated for six years before he popped the question last December. The couple will reside in Los Angeles living in their "Honeymoon House," which they are renovating for "Property Brothers at Home: Drew's Honeymoon House."
These two seriously can't get any cuter!
-- Kevin Zelman