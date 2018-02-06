'DWTS' Stars Involved In Fatal Multi-Car Pileup In Iowa, Officials Confirm No 'DWTS' Stars Were Injured

Officials say a bus carrying the touring cast and crew of "Dancing with the Stars" was involved in a massive pileup during a snow storm in central Iowa, but no one on the bus was seriously hurt.

Iowa State University released a statement saying the Monday crash resulted in the cancellation of a campus performance of "Dancing with the Stars: Live! Light Up The Night." The university says some people on the bus suffered minor injuries.

The Iowa State Patrol says between 50 and 70 vehicles were involved in the fatal pileup along Interstate 35 near Ames. Investigators say the accidents killed one person and critically injured several others.

The pileup occurred as a snow storm swept across the region and cut driver visibility.


