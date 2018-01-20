Darren Criss Is Engaged To Longtime Love Mia Swier After 7 Years of Dating

Darren Criss must be positively gleeful over his big news!

The former "Glee" star announced he's engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Mia Swier, after seven years of dating. The duo shared the happy news on Instagram on Friday night, in an adorable post that had the pair kicking up their legs in joy.

In the snap, the duo is posing in front of a Japanese temple and have wide smiles and one leg kicked up behind them. Darren captioned the pic, "Mia and I have had seven and a half years of fun, wacky, wonderful, CRAZY adventures together. And I'm happy to announce that we're kicking those adventures up a notch. We're goin for it," he wrote. "To boldly go where neither of us have gone before. Engage."