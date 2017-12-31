David & Victoria Beckham Spend Time With Family Ahead Of NYE Festivities

David and Victoria Beckham are spending some quality time with their loved ones.

David shared a sweet photo of him with his sons Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz on Instagram on Sunday.

"Sunset with my beautiful boys," the caption reads in part.

Victoria Beckham also took to Instagram to share an adorable video of her hubby David with their daughter Harper in a golf cart.

"Someone loves her daddy! #drivingmissharper kisses x @davidbeckham," she captioned the black and white video.

The family is spending New Year's Eve in Miami, following a Christmas celebration in a mansion in the Cotswolds, The Daily Mail reports.

Victoria shared a sweet holiday video on Instagram on Christmas, which features Harper, Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz.

"Happy Christmas!!! Kisses from us all!!! X," the caption reads.

-- Stephanie Swaim

