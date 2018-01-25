Demi Lovato To Offer Therapy Sessions To Fans During Upcoming Tour

The 25-year-old pop princess will provide free therapy sessions and wellness workshops before her shows through a partnership with Cast Centers – the mental health program she co-owns.

Demi previously offered similar services during her 2016 "Future Now" tour with celebrity pals Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas, Bea Miller and more speaking about their own struggles with mental health.

"I want to do this because one, it was such an incredible experience the last time we did this on tour," the singer told "Good Morning America."