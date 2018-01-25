Demi Lovato To Offer Therapy Sessions To Fans During Upcoming Tour

The 25-year-old pop princess will provide free therapy sessions and wellness workshops before her shows through a partnership with Cast Centers – the mental health program she co-owns.
Demi previously offered similar services during her 2016 "Future Now" tour with celebrity pals Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas, Bea Miller and more speaking about their own struggles with mental health.
"I want to do this because one, it was such an incredible experience the last time we did this on tour," the singer told "Good Morning America."
For each of the 20 tour stops, Demi will also be partnering with a local mental health charity in each city and encouraging fans to donate throughout the concert.
"I think that it's important for me to use my voice for more than just singing," Demi continued.
"I just know how important it is to use my platform to help others and to share my story in hopes that it inspires people to either get into recovery or better themselves. Whatever it is, I just want people to know they're not alone and I'm here for them."
Demi has been an advocate for mental wellness for years – and has been candid about her own struggles with mental health since being diagnosed as bipolar in 2011.
Her dedication to raising awareness for mental wellness has made her the recipient of several awards, including the Artistic Award of Courage, Mental Health Advocacy Award and GLAAD Vanguard Award.