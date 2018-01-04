Demi Lovato Talks Insecurities & Letting Go In New Year Bathing Suit Pic

Demi Lovato is putting 2017 behind her when it comes to the way she thinks about her body.
The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer shared a swimsuit shot on a beach on her Instagram on Thursday and captioned it with her New Year resolution to let go of perfectionism and embrace her body the way it is.
Demi, who is wearing a striped one-piece bathing suit and is smiling in the pic, wrote in part, "So, I'm insecure about my legs in this picture but I'm posting it because I look so happy and this year I've decided I’m letting go of my perfectionism and embracing freedom from self criticism."
She then told fans that giving up her eating disorder has been a challenge, but it's also taught her a lot about herself.
"Learning to love my body the way it is is challenging but life changing. Giving up my eating disorder has been the most challenging journey of my life but I work every day towards solid recovery even if I mess up sometimes. Today I'm feeling strong. You all can do it too. It IS possible. Thank you God for this new chapter in my life. #EDrecovery #happyAF," Demi continued.
The smiling pic is a perfect start to the new year for the 25-year-old singer. Demi is currently on tour throughout 2018 and is being joined by DJ Khaled and Kehlani.
Late last year, the songbird dropped the new music video for her song, "Tell Me You Love Me" and wowed with gorgeous shots of her in a wedding dress. Check it out in the video below!