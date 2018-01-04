Demi Lovato Talks Insecurities & Letting Go In New Year Bathing Suit Pic

Demi Lovato is putting 2017 behind her when it comes to the way she thinks about her body.

The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer shared a swimsuit shot on a beach on her Instagram on Thursday and captioned it with her New Year resolution to let go of perfectionism and embrace her body the way it is.

Demi, who is wearing a striped one-piece bathing suit and is smiling in the pic, wrote in part, "So, I'm insecure about my legs in this picture but I'm posting it because I look so happy and this year I've decided I’m letting go of my perfectionism and embracing freedom from self criticism."