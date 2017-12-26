Demi Moore & Bruce Willis' Daughters Rumer, Tallulah & Scout Willis Pose In Holiday Bikinis

The Willis daughters just brought the heat to an otherwise wintry landscape!
Demi Moore & Bruce Willis' daughters, Rumer, Tallulah and Scout took an dip in the hot springs in Sawtooth National Forest in Idaho over the holiday weekend in their bikinis. The sisters all flaunted their gorgeous bodies in a series of red and black bikinis.
Tallulah shared several photos on her 'gram, including one where she's standing tall in her red bikini. The stunning star, 23, called out all the people who called her ugly when she was 13 in the caption.
Scout also shared quite a few snaps on her Instagram. She posed on a rock in an orange and black bikini and also with a large group of people, who also seemed to be enjoying the natural warm waters.
Scout also shared a video on Instagram where she popped out of the warm springs and into the cold river — and well, she had a pretty funny reaction.
Demi and Bruce were not in the photos, however, Demi did appear to be spending the holiday with her children in Idaho. Demi appeared in several photos on Tallulah's Instagram feed.
Bruce spent the Christmas vacation with his wife, Emma Heming Willis, and their two daughters, Mabel and Evelyn. . Emma shared Instagram photos of the family posed in some festive holiday ensembles in front of their Christmas tree. The family traded a wintry landscape in favor of a beachside locale.
It looks like the whole family enjoyed the holidays, either way.