Denmark's Crown Prince Frederik Leaves The Winter Olympics & Rushes Home After Father's Health Worsens

Denmark's Crown Prince Frederik left the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Friday to rush home because the condition of his father — the French-born husband of Queen Margrethe — has "seriously worsened."

Prince Henrik was hospitalized Jan. 28 for a lung infection with doctors saying they had found a benign tumor in his left lung.

Crown Prince Frederik, an International Olympic Committee member, left Pyeongchang before the official opening of the Winter Games, according to Denmark's National Olympic Committee.

Frederik's wife, Australian-born Crown Princess Mary, and two of the couple's four children briefly visited Copenhagen's university hospital, where her father-in-law is a patient, Danish media reported.

Henrik's brother, Etienne de Montpezat, declined to speak to The Associated Press Friday, but was quoted by Danish newspaper BT as saying "it seems to be a matter of weeks."

