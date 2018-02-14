Denmark's Prince Henrik Dies At 83

Denmark’s Prince Henrik passed away on Tuesday at the age of 83, the family confirmed.



"His Royal Highness Prince Henrik died on Tuesday, February 13, at 23:18 quietly at Fredensborg Palace. The Prince was surrounded by Her Majesty the Queen and her two sons,” the statement read.

The prince had been diagnosed with dementia last year and was admitted to hospital in January with a lung infection. His son, Crown Prince Frederik, left the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, last week as it was announced that his father's health had worsened.

Prince Henrik was married to Denmark's Queen Margrethe II. The couple wed in 1967 and had two children together, Crown Prince Frederik, 49, and Prince Joachim, 48. Crown Prince Frederik is next in line for the throne and is married to Princess Mary.