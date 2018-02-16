'Descendants 3' Is Happening: Find Out Who Is Returning For The 'Trequel'

Prepare for more wickedly entertaining fun. "Descendants 3" is a go!



Mal (Dove Cameron) delivered a message to Disney Channel viewers on Friday night during "Zombies," finally confirming the much hoped-about sequel to the sequel – "Descendants 3."

Dove, in character as Mal, the daughter of Maleficent, hinted at a new character's arrival for the Summer 2019-due Disney Channel film in the clip – her dad!