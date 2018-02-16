'Descendants 3' Is Happening: Find Out Who Is Returning For The 'Trequel'

Prepare for more wickedly entertaining fun. "Descendants 3" is a go!
Mal (Dove Cameron) delivered a message to Disney Channel viewers on Friday night during "Zombies," finally confirming the much hoped-about sequel to the sequel – "Descendants 3."
Dove, in character as Mal, the daughter of Maleficent, hinted at a new character's arrival for the Summer 2019-due Disney Channel film in the clip – her dad!
And, for those wondering who's back for the "trequel," have no fear – it's all your faves.
Dove returns as Mal, Cameron Boyce is playing Carlos again, Sofia Carson is back as Evie, Booboo Stewart is reprising the role of Jay, Mitchell Hope is King Ben and China Anne McClain is Uma, Ursula's daughter. More casting news will come later.
Kenny Ortega is also returning as director, executive producer and choreographer.
Many of the cast members are currently involved with a host of other projects (Dove on "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.," China Anne McClain with The CW's "Black Lightning" and Sofia Carson with Freeform's "Famous in Love"), but they'll return to their "Descendants" roles this summer.
Production is slated to begin then in Vancouver, Canada.
-- Jolie Lash