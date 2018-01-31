Diane Lane and Greg Kinnear Join 'House Of Cards' For Final Season

There's a couple new faces headed to Washington D.C. On the upcoming and final season of "House of Cards."

Netflix announced Wednesday that Diane Lane and Greg Kinnear will join the hit show for the sixth and final season. Netflix didn't drop details on what roles the two powerhouse performers will play, but we can only imagine good things are to come from the Academy Award-nominated stars. The Hollywood Reporter says the duo will play siblings on the show.

The news is likely welcome for fans of "House of Cards." The show has been shut down for months following allegations of sexual misconduct against its lead star Kevin Spacey. Spacey (Frank Underwood) was fired from the show, leaving Robin Wright (Claire Underwood) to take the reigns as the show's lead.

Joining Wright, Lane and Kinnear in the final season of "House of Cards" are co-stars Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Patricia Clarkson, Constance Zimmer, Derek Cecil, Campbell Scott and Boris McGiver. Neve Campbell (Leann Harvey) is not returning to the show.

What do you think "House of Cards" fans? Are you exited to see Lane and Kinnear join the crew?

