Did Blue Ivy Silence Beyonce and Jay Z At The 2018 Grammy Awards?

It's Blue Ivy's world and it looks like her famous parents, Beyonce and Jay Z, are just living in it!
In a hilarious moment caught on camera at the 2018 Grammy Awards, 6-year-old Blue Ivy appears to silence her parents as they clap. Little Blue, who was dressed in an all white ensemble, first leans over to her mom, Bey, and pats her on the arm and whispers something over to her. Whatever little Blue said caused Beyonce to stop clapping. Then the tiny tot leans over to her dad and does the same thing.
Talk about ruling the roost in the Carter household!
Blue Ivy and Beyonce arrived two hours late to the Grammy Awards on Sunday, leaving many fans wondering if they would show up at all. After skipping the red carpet, the mother-daughter duo were spotted in their seats besides Jay Z midway through the show.
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Recording artist Jay Z, daughter Blue Ivy Carter and recording artist Beyonce attend the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for NARAS) (Getty Images)
Blue Ivy wasn't the only celebrity tot to be front and center at music's biggest night. DJ Khaled also brought out his son, Asahd, and Pink brought along her daughter, Willow.
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: (L-R) Beyonce, Jay-Z and Blue Ivy Carter attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS) (Getty Images)
It looks like this year's Grammy Awards went to the kiddos!
