Did Blue Ivy Silence Beyonce and Jay Z At The 2018 Grammy Awards?

It's Blue Ivy's world and it looks like her famous parents, Beyonce and Jay Z, are just living in it!

In a hilarious moment caught on camera at the 2018 Grammy Awards, 6-year-old Blue Ivy appears to silence her parents as they clap. Little Blue, who was dressed in an all white ensemble, first leans over to her mom, Bey, and pats her on the arm and whispers something over to her. Whatever little Blue said caused Beyonce to stop clapping. Then the tiny tot leans over to her dad and does the same thing.