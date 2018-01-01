Did Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban Throw Shade At Andy Cohen?

Did Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban throw some shade at Andy Cohen during CNN's New Year's Eve show?
The couple was talking with Andy Cohen and co-host Anderson Cooper on the show, when Andy asked about Nicole's clapping at the 2017 Oscars. But it appeared that Keith wasn't a huge fan of the question.
"I mean it's called a logical clap when you don't want to slam your hands together with rings, but what do you want to do?," Keith replied.
Nicole also didn't appear too thrilled to be asked about her clapping.
"I wish that there was more important things to be concerned about or that people were focused on more important things than that sort of clapping. That would be what I would say," she stated.
And while the interview ended on happy note, with the couple wishing Andy and Anderson a happy new year, the "Watch What Happens Live" host seemed to notice what went down right after.
"I think she just shaded me a little bit," he said on air.
"Well yeah, she did," Anderson Cooper said in agreement.
Anderson Cooper 360 shared the entire video on Twitter on Sunday.
"Watch @nicolekidman cast some well-deserved shade at @andy Cohen after he asks her a seriously questionable question on live television #CNNNYE," the tweet reads.
Keith and Nicole haven't publicly commented on the interview.
