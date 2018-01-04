Diddy On 'The Four: Battle For Stardom': It's Like 'Game Of Thrones'

Fox's new singing competition series – "The Four: Battle For Stardom" – kicks off on Thursday night on the network, and Sean "Diddy" Combs says his show is very different.

The show begins with four singers, who have to fight each week to keep their seat on the show from new, weekly challengers.

"[T]his show is different," Diddy said Thursday during Fox's portion of the Television Critics Association Winter Tour. "In the drop of a second you could just lose your seat. The other shows don't really have that personal combative nature where you could be at home watching the show, be on the show next week, call somebody out, take their seat, and all that happen within a matter of four or five minutes."