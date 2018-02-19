Disney Channel's 'Andi Mack' Renewed For A Third Season

"Andi Mack" is coming back!

The Disney Channel show is returning for a third season, it was revealed on "Good Morning America" on Monday.

"A series about a girl discovering that her sister is really her mother was new territory for Disney Channel, but Terri's honest, authentic storytelling allowed our audience to connect deeply to these characters and their journeys of self-discovery," President and chief creative officer Gary Marsh said according to a press release.