Disney Channel's 'Andi Mack' Renewed For A Third Season

"Andi Mack" is coming back!

The Disney Channel  show is returning for a third season, it was revealed on "Good Morning America" on Monday.

"A series about a girl discovering that her sister is really her mother was new territory for Disney Channel, but Terri's honest, authentic storytelling allowed our audience to connect deeply to these characters and their journeys of self-discovery," President and chief creative officer Gary Marsh said according to a press release.

"Andi Mack"

(Disney Channel)

"What she has crafted stands as a high-water benchmark for kids and family storytelling around the world," he continued.

"Andi Mack" stars Peyton Elizabeth Lee, Lilan Bowden, Lauren Tom, Joshua Rush, Sofia Wylie and Asher Angel.

Sofia Wylie, took to Twitter on Monday to react to the exciting news.

"My heart is still pounding," she wrote. "Thank you all!!"

"Andi Mack's" newest episode airs Feb. 23 at 8pm ET/PT on Disney Channel.

-- Stephanie Swaim

