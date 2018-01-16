Dolores O'Riordan Death Is Not Being Treated As Suspicious According To British Police

The death of Cranberries lead singer Dolores O'Riordan is not being treated as suspicious, British police said Tuesday. A friend said the singer sounded excited and "full of life" just hours before her death.

O'Riordan was found dead Monday morning at a London hotel. Police initially said the death was "unexplained," but on Tuesday ruled it non-suspicious, meaning that they found no evidence of foul play. The case will be passed to a coroner to determine the cause of death.

O'Riordan had suffered physical and mental health problems over the years. The Cranberries cut short a world tour in 2017 because of the singer's back problems.

