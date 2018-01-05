Donald Glover On Playing Lando Calrissian In 'Solo: A Star Wars Story'

Donald Glover is playing a young Lando Calrissian in the Han Solo "Star Wars" prequel that's on the way, and he said it was an enjoyable part.

"It was really fun," Donald told reporters on Friday following the panel for his FX series "Atlanta" at the Television Critics Association Winter Tour. "Man, it was such a blast. The Millennium Falcon is beautiful. It's a beautiful piece of architecture."

When asked by a reporter if he spoke with Billy Dee Williams, who first played Lando, Donald shared the advice he received.

