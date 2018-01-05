Donald Glover On Playing Lando Calrissian In 'Solo: A Star Wars Story'

Donald Glover is playing a young Lando Calrissian in the Han Solo "Star Wars" prequel that's on the way, and he said it was an enjoyable part.
"It was really fun," Donald told reporters on Friday following the panel for his FX series "Atlanta" at the Television Critics Association Winter Tour. "Man, it was such a blast. The Millennium Falcon is beautiful. It's a beautiful piece of architecture."
When asked by a reporter if he spoke with Billy Dee Williams, who first played Lando, Donald shared the advice he received.
"He just told me to be charming," Donald said. "I was like, that's the best advice ever."
Ron Howard directed the "Solo" film (he took over from Phil Lord and Chris Miller over the summer) and Donald revealed the veteran director filmed a unique shot.
Donald Glover speaks onstage during the 'Atlanta' session at the FX Networks portion of the 2018 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on January 5, 2018 (Getty Images)
"[I] remember going on set, one of the first times, he's like, 'Yeah, I want to follow you onto the Millennium Falcon and then do this thing.' And I was like, 'I don't think I've ever seen the outside go into the inside.' He's like, 'Yeah, no one's ever done that shot,'" Donald said.
In response to one reporter's question about Howard coming onto the project after it was already filming, Donald explained there wasn't a huge change.
"I think he did a good job of coming in and telling us he didn't want to change what we were doing at all, " Donald said. "He wanted us to remain confident in our vision. He just wanted to sculpt it in a way. That was it."
"Atlanta" Season 2, which will be called "Atlanta Robbin' Season," will premiere March 1 at 10 PM ET/PT.
-- Jolie Lash