Doutzen Kroes Posts Adorable Brazil Beach Snaps With Her Kiddos

Doutzen Kroes is spending the New Year in Brazil with her kiddos — and the pictures are 100 percent adorable!
The Victoria's Secret model momma shared several snaps over the week on her Instagram of her family's beach getaway. In the pics her husband, Sunnery James, daughter Myllena, and son Phyllon, are all smiles as they explore the sunny shores of Brazil.
It looks like her son may be headed into the fashion industry himself. Phyllon was spotted snapping photos with a professional camera.
Doutzen still made a little time to show off her model figure. The 32-year-old stunner looked incredible in a white one-piece bathing suit as she enjoyed a coconut drink.
She also shared some shots of some of their adventures, exploring nature and the jungles and boats in the harbor.
The happy couple, who've been married since 2010, also met up with fellow model Candice Swanepoel and her family. Doutzen and Candice were spotted lounging on the beach and also admiring Candice's growing baby bump. She is currently pregnant with her second child.
